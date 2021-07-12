American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.54

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 1324849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

