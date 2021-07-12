American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $39,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

