American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.44

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $280.44 and last traded at $279.98, with a volume of 13103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.45.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.6% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 20.8% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 69,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

