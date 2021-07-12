American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson Sells 18,095 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $228,901.75.

Keith Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38.

AMWL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.