Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 50,497 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Synopsys worth $591,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $280.75 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.