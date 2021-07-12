Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498,893 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.72% of Automatic Data Processing worth $579,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $203.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $203.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

