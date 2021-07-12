Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,497 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of CVS Health worth $609,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CVS Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 521,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

