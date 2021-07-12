Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,104,188 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Marvell Technology worth $610,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.00 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

