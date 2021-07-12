Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,981 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

