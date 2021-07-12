Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.59% of DTE Energy worth $410,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

