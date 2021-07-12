Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $407.24 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 406.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341,376 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $407,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.70 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.