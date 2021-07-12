Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $426.90 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,058,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,932,213 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of ConocoPhillips worth $426,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

