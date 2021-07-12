Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $591.99 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 12.42% of Synaptics worth $591,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $158.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.