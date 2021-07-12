Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $615.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $615,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $293.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

