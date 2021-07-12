Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.13% of Xcel Energy worth $403,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,262,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

