Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $378,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 509,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 233,834 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

