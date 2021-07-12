Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,878 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Caterpillar worth $432,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $217.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.30.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

