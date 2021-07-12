Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,067,138 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of FMC worth $442,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.