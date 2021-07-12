Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 582,538 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Stryker worth $429,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $264.43 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.