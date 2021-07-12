Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 6,821 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of S&P Global worth $423,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.