Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 78,945 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $589,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $224.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

