Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $412,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

