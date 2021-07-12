Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,239,915 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,239,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of Micron Technology worth $610,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,381,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

