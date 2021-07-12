Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,290,027 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290,027 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $366,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.25 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.