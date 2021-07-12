Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 85,245 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,245 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Square worth $451,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.37.

Square stock opened at $241.89 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

