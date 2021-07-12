AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

