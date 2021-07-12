Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.91. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.