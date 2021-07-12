Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Amgen worth $358,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

