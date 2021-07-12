Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Amgen worth $358,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMGN opened at $245.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
