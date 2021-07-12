Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 17,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.22, for a total transaction of $3,845,740.00.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,451. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $236.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

