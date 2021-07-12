Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 15,827 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $305,461.10.
AMPH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,174. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.44.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.