Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson Sells 6,078 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54.
Shares of NYSE:ADI traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.55. 2,073,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,444. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.