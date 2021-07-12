Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

