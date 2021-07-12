Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $981.50 million. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.05 on Monday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $8,720,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.