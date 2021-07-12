Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.06.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

