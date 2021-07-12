Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NYSE:INCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.89. Incyte posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Shares of NYSE INCY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 991,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

