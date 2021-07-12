Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.

NYSE:UCTT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

