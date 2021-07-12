Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.65 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71.

In other news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.