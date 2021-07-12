Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post sales of $85.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.31 million to $99.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $351.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

