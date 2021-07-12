Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $614.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

