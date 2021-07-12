Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $70.77 on Monday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

