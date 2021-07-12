Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. LivaNova posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.97 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

