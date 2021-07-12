Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.75. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.47. 6,707,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,257. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

