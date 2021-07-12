Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.63. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.