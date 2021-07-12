Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.71 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.76 million and the lowest is $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

