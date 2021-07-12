Analysts Issue Forecasts for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SMART Global in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $999,000.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

