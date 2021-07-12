Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 12th (ALRM, AOMR, ASTS, ATIP, AXNX, CNVY, CVX, JBGS, LVOX, LYEL)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 12th:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR). They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR). They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR). They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP). Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME). Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). William Blair issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

