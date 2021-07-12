Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

