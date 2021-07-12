Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (A, AIR, AT1, AXP, BLK, BX, CB, CBOE, CHKP, CLDX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $160.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $170.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $122.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $466.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $55.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.50 to $33.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $242.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $25.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $77.00 to $96.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $46.50 to $48.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$61.00 to C$62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was given a $33.54 target price by analysts at William Blair.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was given a $48.26 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $480.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.