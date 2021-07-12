Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS: DPSGY):

7/8/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – Deutsche Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

6/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/4/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/27/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Get Deutsche Post AG alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.