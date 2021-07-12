Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Utilities Group (UUGRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS: UUGRY) recently:

7/2/2021 – United Utilities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/30/2021 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

6/29/2021 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/22/2021 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2021 – United Utilities Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

